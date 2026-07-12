Indian Navy Opens SSC Officer Applications For Jun 2027 Course: Check Last Date To Apply

The Indian Navy has invited applications for Short Service Commission (SSC) officers for the Jun 2027 course, with the online application window open from June 25, 2026, to July 27, 2026.

The recruitment is for unmarried men and women candidates, and selected officers will train at the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. The notification covers a wide range of branches, including executive, technical and education cadres, with vacancies spread across several specialisations.

Indian Navy SSC: Branches And Posts

Key entries include Executive Branch (GS(X)/Hydro Cadre), Pilot, Naval Air Operations Officer (Observers), Air Traffic Controller (ATC), Logistics, Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC), Education, Engineering Branch (GS), Electrical Branch (GS), Submarine Tech (Engineering and Electrical) and Naval Constructor.

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Many of these are open to both men and women, while some submarine posts are reserved for men only, and the notification notes that vacancy numbers are tentative and may change with training slot availability.

Indian Navy SSC: Eligibility Rules

Most executive and technical posts require a BE/B.Tech degree with at least 60% marks in specified streams, while education entries accept relevant MSc, MA, BE/B.Tech and ME/M.Tech qualifications with minimum marks conditions.

Pilots, NAOO and some technical roles also demand minimum aggregate scores in Class 10 and 12, including English. Final-year students can apply, but all selected candidates must meet the educational criteria before joining INA in Jun 2027, or they will not be permitted to join.

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Indian Navy SSC: Follow these steps to apply online

Step 1: Register on the official Navy website and create your candidate profile before starting the form.

Step 2: Fill in personal details exactly as per the matriculation certificate, including name, date of birth and other basic information.

Step 3: Upload all required scanned documents, including mark sheets, degree proof, date of birth certificate, NCC or Merchant Navy certificates, and a recent passport-size photo.

Step 4: Choose your branch/cadre preferences carefully, because you will only be considered for the entries you select in the form.

Step 5: Submit the online application before July 27, 2026, noting that once submitted, no changes or edits will be allowed.

Step 6: Regularly check your email and mobile SMS for any intimation about shortlisting and SSB interview call letters, and keep those contact details unchanged until the process is over.

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Selection, Training And Pay

Shortlisting will be based on normalised marks in the qualifying degree, and shortlisted candidates will be called for SSB interviews, followed by medical examination. Those found fit and high enough in the merit list will be inducted as sub-lieutenants, with an initial SSC of 12 years, extendable by up to two more years subject to performance and service needs.

The initial gross monthly salary for a sub-lieutenant is around Rs 1.20 lakh, along with applicable allowances and membership in the Naval Group Insurance Scheme. Only unmarried candidates are eligible for training, and those who marry during training or resign during probation may be required to refund training costs and pay received.

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