Sinner vs Zverev Live Streaming: Time, How To Watch Wimbledon Final On TV, Online?

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final promises a blockbuster showdown as defending champion and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner takes on second seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Sinner enters the final chasing back-to-back Wimbledon titles, while Zverev arrives on the back of his maiden Grand Slam triumph at Roland Garros, with the German looking to complete the coveted 'Channel Slam' by winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same season.

Sinner has gone about defending his Wimbledon title in commanding fashion so far, reaffirming his status as the world's top-ranked player.

After being taken to five sets in his opening-round match, the Italian has barely looked back, winning his next five ties in consecutive sets to reach a second successive Wimbledon final. His serve has been one of the standout weapons of the tournament, allowing him to dictate matches from the baseline while rarely giving opponents opportunities on return.

The World No. 1 was at his brilliant best in the semi-finals, defeating seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner struck 16 aces without committing a double fault, won 88% of points behind his first serve and faced just one break point throughout the match.

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Zverev, meanwhile, has carried his Roland Garros momentum seamlessly onto grass.

The German, who lifted his maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last month, has dropped only a handful of sets during his Wimbledon run and has looked increasingly comfortable on a surface that had previously yielded limited success.

In the semi-finals, Zverev ended British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream run with a 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4 victory. After edging a closely contested opening set in a dominant tie-break, the second seed controlled the remainder of the contest with his powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes.

Sinner vs Zverev Head-To-Head Record

Sinner and Zverev have met 14 times on the ATP Tour, with the Italian holding a commanding 10-4 advantage in the rivalry.

While Zverev won four of their first five meetings, Sinner has turned the matchup around and enters the final on a nine-match winning streak against the German. Their most recent encounter came in the Madrid Open final earlier this year, where Sinner secured a convincing 6-1, 6-2 victory.

Sinner vs Zverev Wimbledon 2026 Final Match Details

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final between Sinner and Zverev will be played on Sunday, July 12, at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London.

The match is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 PM IST.

Sinner vs Zverev Wimbledon 2026 Live Telecast: Where To Watch In India?

The Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final between Sinner and Zverev will be televised live on the Star Sports Network, including Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Sinner vs Zverev Wimbledon 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India?

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2026 men's singles final between Sinner and Zverev will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

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