Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Massive Jump Worldwide; Mints This Amount

Dhamaal 4 recorded a significant rise in collections on its second day at the box office. The film earned Rs 22.50 crore net in India on Day 2 (first Saturday), registering a 60.7% growth over its Day 1 net collection of Rs 14.00 crore.

India and Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the comedy entertainer was screened across 10,954 shows on Saturday, compared to 10,669 shows on its opening day. With the Day 2 earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 36.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 43.80 crore after two days.

The report further states that Dhamaal 4 collected Rs 5.00 crore gross overseas on Day 2, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 10.00 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 53.80 crore

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Occupancy Rises Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, the film's overall occupancy increased from 24.0% on Day 1 to 35.0% on Day 2.

Among the major markets, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy at 58.5%, followed by Lucknow (45.0%), Mumbai (41.0%), Jaipur (40.8%), Chandigarh (40.8%), Bengaluru (39.5%), Pune (39.3%), National Capital Region (37.5%), and Ahmedabad (35.3%).

For the night shows, Chennai reported 85% occupancy, followed by Ahmedabad (70%), Mumbai (67%), Lucknow (64%), Surat (61%), and Pune (60%).

More About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

As per the film's official synopsis, the story follows a race to uncover a hidden treasure linked to a mysterious map bearing the letter "W", which leads to confusion over whether it is actually an "M". Amid the treasure hunt, IRS officer Guddu Rastogi, portrayed by Ajay Devgn, joins the investigation as the adventure unfolds alongside a white-collar crime case, leading to a series of unexpected twists and comic situations.

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