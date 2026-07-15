Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn Film Stays Strong During First Week

Dhamaal 4 continued its run at the Indian box office with steady collections, maintaining its momentum during the first week. The comedy entertainer has crossed Rs 84-crore net in India, with the latest day's final figures still awaited.

Dhamaal 4 Continues Its Box Office Run

Dhamaal 4 maintained its theatrical run on Day 6, collecting an estimated Rs 1.54 crore (live) across India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 84.79 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 101.26 crore, according to a report by Sacnilk.

The comedy entertainer is currently playing in 5,815 shows across the country with an overall occupancy of 11% on its sixth day.

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Day-Wise Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, the film opened with Rs 14 crore on its first Friday before witnessing a strong weekend. It earned Rs 22.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 28.50 crore on Sunday. Collections slowed during the weekdays, with Rs 8.75 crore on Monday and Rs 9.50 crore on Tuesday.

Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, Jaipur recorded the highest occupancy among major markets at 15%. National Capital Region (NCR) and Lucknow followed with 10% each, while Pune and Bengaluru registered 9% occupancy. Mumbai reported 8%, followed by Chandigarh (7%), Hyderabad (6%), Ahmedabad (5%), Kolkata (4%), and Bhopal (4%). Surat recorded 3% occupancy, while occupancy data for Chennai was unavailable at the time of reporting.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, the fourth part of the Dhamaal series features a group of characters who become entangled in another chaotic adventure filled with misunderstandings, treasure hunts and comic situations.

The ensemble cast includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye and Vijay Patkar in key roles. Produced by T-Series and Maruti International, the film continues the franchise's signature blend of slapstick humour and adventure.

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