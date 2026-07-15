Passport Fee Hike: UAE Social Workers Reach Out To India's MEA For Relief

India's Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, has received a plea from a group of social workers in the United Arab Emirates asking the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to examine the recent increase in passport prices. They claimed that the rising expense of obtaining travel documents has been a source of anxiety for many Indian expatriates.

S V Reddy, president of Telugu Rasamayi UAE, spearheaded the representation and wrote to Jaishankar on July 2 on behalf of Indian diaspora members in the UAE and other nations.

"A substantial increase in passport fees may place an additional financial burden on many families, students, workers and lower-income expatriates," the spokesperson stated, noting that governments may occasionally change service rates, as reported by Khaleej Times.

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According to the letter, Indians living abroad have strong ties to their native country and significantly boost India's economy through commercial relationships, investments, remittances, and the global promotion of Indian culture.

Reddy urged the MEA to reevaluate the increase in passport fees, hold broader consultations with Indian diaspora representatives before enacting such changes, take into account special provisions or phased implementation for expatriates who are economically vulnerable, and increase engagement with Indian community organisations overseas.

The letter further stated that "constructive dialogue between the Government of India and the global Indian community will help achieve a balanced and fair solution that protects the interests of all stakeholders."

According to Reddy, who spoke with Khaleej Times, a lot of locals had also voiced their displeasure with the outgoing passport service provider's service fees, which they thought were excessive. "To maintain the affordability of passport services for the Indian population in the UAE, we hope the new service provider keeps its service fees low," he stated.

According to a person who wished to remain anonymous, scheduling a passport appointment was frequently challenging. "We had to go to Northern Emirates centres or pay a significantly greater amount for an urgent slot if we required a rapid appointment.

The entire procedure could be annoying, and it wasn't handled the proper way. We expect that the new service provider will facilitate appointments and improve the applicant experience.

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According to R K, an engineer who lives in Sharjah, the whole cost of renewing passports has become a worry, particularly for families with four or more members.

"The cost includes both the passport fee and other service fees. It becomes costly for families to renew several passports. We hope the new service provider offers better customer service and maintains fair prices," he said.

Reddy expressed his hope that the representation will motivate the MEA to consult with Indian communities abroad before to making decisions that impact millions of Indians residing overseas.

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