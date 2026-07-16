Ray Dalio Shares His Blueprint For Success: 5 Principles To Follow

Billionaire investor and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio has laid out a five-step framework he credits for a lifetime of success, in a video interview published by Inc. posted on Sunday.

Dalio's five-step framework includes setting goals, making a plan and taking action.

1. Have Audacious Goals

Dalio said the process begins with setting ambitious targets.

"You want to have the greatest life you can possibly have and the greatest impact you can have," he said, explaining that the scale of one's goals shapes the scale of one's effort. "If they're small goals, you're affected in a small way. If they're really driven, you rise to the occasion."

2. Identify And Don't Tolerate Problems

The second step, Dalio said, is confronting obstacles head-on rather than accepting them.

"On your way to your goals, you're going to encounter your problems or your failures," he said, adding firmly that such problems should never be tolerated.

3. Diagnose Problems To Find Their Root Causes

Next comes getting to the source of the issue, which Dalio said often requires uncomfortable self-examination.

"Diagnose them to get at their root causes. And often those root causes are things that people are doing wrong," he said. "Maybe it's a weakness of you. Notice the patterns, get at the root causes."

ALSO READ: Indian AI Startup Emergent Becomes Unicorn After Raising $130 Million At $1.5 Billion Valuation

4. Design A Path To Fix The Problem

Once a root cause is identified, Dalio said the fourth step is to design a solution — which does not always mean fixing the weakness oneself.

"You might not... maybe it is to work with somebody who's strong where you're weak," he said, noting that everyone's mind works differently. "To know how to work with people who are strong where you're weak is very powerful."

5. Push Through To Results

The final step, Dalio said, is execution.

ALSO READ: One Plus, Once Popular With Tech Fans, To Shut India Operations In 2027

"You say I've got a design. Okay, now... do that design," he said, describing it as requiring "determination and flexibility to find the way."

Dalio described the overall process as "looping" — a cycle to be repeated continuously.

"Go for your goals, identify and not tolerate your problems, get to the root cause of them, then design a path to fix those things, and then go beyond it to push through," he said. "Life is just basically keep doing that over and over again. And if you do that, you'll make the advances."

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.