Indian AI Startup Emergent Becomes Unicorn After Raising $130 Million At $1.5 Billion Valuation

Indian AI coding startup Emergent has become the country's latest unicorn after raising $130 million in a Series C funding round, taking its valuation to $1.5 billion. The latest funding marks a five-fold jump in the company's valuation in just six months, highlighting strong investor interest in artificial intelligence startups.
The fresh capital takes Emergent's total funding to $230 million. Earlier this year, the Bengaluru-headquartered startup had raised $70 million in a Series B round at a $300 million valuation.
The Series C round was led by private equity firm Creaegis. New investors MNI Ventures-Claypond and Sentinel Global joined the round alongside existing backers including Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed, and Y Combinator.
The latest funding comes amid a surge in investments in AI coding platforms as businesses increasingly adopt generative AI to automate software development.
Emergent operates in the rapidly expanding AI coding space, where startups such as Replit, Lovable, and Cursor have attracted significant funding. Major AI companies, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have also expanded their focus on coding assistants.
Unlike developer-centric coding tools, Emergent is targeting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses that often rely on spreadsheets, emails and messaging platforms to manage operations.
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"Our thesis has always been to build a production-grade application for serious builders. You're basically getting an engineering team in a box," co-founder and CEO Mukund Jha told TechCrunch.
The startup was founded in June 2025 by brothers Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, who serves as the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Revenue Crosses $120 Million Annual Run Rate
According to the company, it has reached an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of $120 million, representing 70% growth in the past four months. The platform now serves more than 200,000 paying customers globally.
Its customers include trucking companies developing shipment-tracking software, manufacturing firms building enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, construction businesses and property management companies creating internal business applications.
Global Customer Base Expands
Emergent generates around one-third of its revenue from North America, while Europe contributes another one-third. The remaining revenue comes from other international markets, with India accounting for around 8% to 9% of the company's business.
The startup is also considering opening a European office as customer demand in the region continues to grow.
The company plans to use the newly raised funds to accelerate product development and AI research.
According to Mukund Jha, Emergent aims to improve the success rate of applications built on its platform while strengthening its core AI agent workflows. The startup is also working on supporting more advanced AI applications, including those using local and open-source AI models.
Hiring Plans Underway
Emergent currently employs around 200 people, with most of its workforce based in Bengaluru and a smaller team operating from San Francisco.
The company plans to strengthen its presence in the United States by adding 30 to 40 employees to its San Francisco office by the end of the year.
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