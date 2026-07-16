Dimon Warns Of Broad Mythos Access, Calling It A Real Issue

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the risks raised by Anthropic PBC's Mythos artificial intelligence model are a "real issue" that the US government is on top of now.

Rapid advancements in AI models in recent months have both industry and government assessing potential threats. The issue took on more urgency after Anthropic said its Mythos model is so good at finding software vulnerabilities that it can't be released to the general public.

Dimon warned about the risks of having a sophisticated system handed to a wide audience of people Wednesday at Senator Dave McCormick's Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

"You're giving ballistic missiles to individuals with Mythos, basically," he said.

ALSO READ: From Critic To Admirer? Elon Musk Praises Anthropic's Mythos, Fable; Calls It 'Leader In AI'

JPMorgan is among a group of companies that have had access to Mythos since April and have been using it to test their own defenses and share information with vendors and peers. Dimon said the following month that his bank had hundreds of people working full time to bolster its systems.

The longtime CEO has been increasingly vocal about national security in recent years, including writing in his annual shareholder letter in April that the US needs to "get stronger" in order to maintain its military and economic might. JPMorgan announced last year that it would funnel $1.5 trillion into industries that bolster US economic security and resiliency over the next decade, 50% more than it would have otherwise.

As part of that effort, called the "Security and Resiliency Initiative," and a separate "American Dream Initiative," the bank committed $24 million in loans, investments and philanthropic grants to help strengthen shipbuilding in Philadelphia. Dimon visited the Philadelphia Navy Yard earlier Wednesday as his firm announced the latest commitment.

On Wednesday at the defense summit, President Donald Trump said Dimon might be the "greatest banker" in this country in many decades. Earlier this year, Trump sued both JPMorgan and Dimon for at least $5 billion over allegations that the bank stopped offering him and his businesses banking services for political reasons.

ALSO READ: China Hardens AI Wall: Overseas Access For DeepSeek, Future Models To Be Curbed

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.