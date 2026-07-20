IndiGo Chaos Fallout? Airline Refund Complaints Spike 3x In 2025, Govt Data Shows

Airline ticket refund complaints more than tripled in 2025 to their highest level in four years, according to government data, with the spike coming in the wake of the operational disruption that hit IndiGo in December last year.

Replying to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said airlines reported 4,386 refund-related complaints in 2025, up from 1,315 in 2024. This marked a jump of 233%.

The data shared by the Ministry of Civil Aviation showed refund complaints stood at 1,508 in 2022, eased to 961 in 2023, before climbing to 1,315 in 2024 and surging to 4,386 in 2025, a more than threefold jump from the previous year.

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While the government did not explicitly attribute the increase to any single airline, the sharp rise coincided with IndiGo's operational crisis in December 2025, when the carrier cancelled more than 5,000 flights over three to four days after the implementation of revised DGCA pilot duty norms.

The disruption exposed operational and crew management challenges at India's largest airline, prompting the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to direct IndiGo to reduce capacity by 10% and induct more pilots to stabilise operations. The episode also culminated in the exit of CEO Pieter Elbers.

To strengthen passenger grievance redressal, the Centre said it has established a permanent 24x7 Passenger Assistance Control Room, bringing together the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the DGCA, the Airports Authority of India and airlines for real-time monitoring of flight disruptions, baggage issues and ticket refunds.

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According to the government, the control room is aimed at ensuring faster resolution of passenger complaints and improving the overall travel experience.

The Centre also said the DGCA has put in place passenger-centric Civil Aviation Requirements governing ticket refunds, compensation and facilities for passengers affected by denied boarding, flight cancellations and delays.

"The DGCA regularly monitors compliance with these regulations and takes enforcement action against airlines in cases of violations," Mohol said in his written reply.

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