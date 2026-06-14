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India Seeks French Investments In Manufacturing

Piyush Goyal says that in the uncertain global economic environment, the world is seeking partnership with trusted and reliable partners.

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India Seeks French Investments In Manufacturing
Photo: PTI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday sought investments from France in the manufacturing sector

Speaking at the 'Bharat Innovates' event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, France, Goyal said India can offer a huge talent pool and scale for manufacturing.

"I would invite our French friends to visit India, invest in India, design in India, innovate in India and manufacture in India, both for the large domestic market and export from India to the rest of the world," he said.

He added that in the uncertain global economic environment, the world is seeking partnership with trusted and reliable partners. "...and that is what India brings to the table," Goyal said, adding that in India, innovation is now a culture which is powered by 2,30,000 startups.

Modi is currently in France, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Macron and also attend the G-7 Summit. He landed in Nice on Saturday, kickstarting a week-long tour which also includes a two-day visit to Slovakia.

The bilateral trade between India and France dipped to USD 15.81 billion in 2025-26 from USD 15.19 billion in 2024-25.

France is the 11th-largest investor in India with USD 12.25 billion in foreign direct investment between April 2000 and March 2025.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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