Trump Says Attack On Beirut 'Should Not Have Happened' As Iran Peace Deal Nears

US President Donald Trump on Sunday termed the attack on Beirut unnecessary, saying it should not have occurred at a time when negotiations aimed at securing a broader peace agreement with Iran are nearing completion.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the strike was particularly unfortunate because it came on a day when diplomatic efforts were "so close" to delivering a peace deal that could help stabilize the wider Middle East. "This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened," Trump wrote, adding that while Israel has the right to defend itself against security threats, the incident that prompted the response was "very small and meaningless".

According to Trump, no one was hurt, injured or killed in the triggering incident, and it should not be allowed to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts. He warned that any escalation could jeopardize a deal that he said has the potential to bring peace not only between the US and Iran but also across the region, including Lebanon.

Trump called on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could inflame tensions further. He said there should be no additional attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon and urged Hezbollah and other groups to refrain from launching attacks against Israel.

ALSO READ: US Agrees Not To Impose New Sanctions On Iran Under Draft MoU, Signing To Take Place Virtually: Report

The remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and intense diplomatic activity involving multiple stakeholders seeking to prevent a wider conflict.

Trump expressed optimism that the current negotiations could mark a turning point, describing the moment as a potential beginning of a "long and beautiful peace." "Let's not blow it," he said.

ALSO READ: US-Iran War News Live Updates: 'Let's Not Blow It!' — Trump Says Israel's Attack On Beirut 'Should Not Have Happened'

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