BHEL Dividend Alert: FY26 Final Payout Tops Estimates — Check Yield, Record Date Update And More

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.'s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per share, alongside its fourth-quarter results.

The dividend, if approved at the annual general meeting, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the meeting, the company said. The payout is higher than estimates tracked by Bloomberg, which had projected a dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. At the current share price of Rs 362.30, the dividend implies a yield of about 0.4%.

BHEL reported consolidated net profit of Rs 1,290 crore for the fourth quarter, up from Rs 504 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 36.9% year-on-year to Rs 12,310 crore from Rs 8,993 crore, while Ebitda increased to Rs 1,753 crore from Rs 832 crore. Margin stood at 14.2% against 9.2% a year earlier. Other income rose to Rs 243 crore from Rs 149 crore.

Catch all the live updates on Q4 results here.

BHEL Q4 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY):

Net Profit up 155% to Rs 1,290 crore Vs Rs 504 crore

Revenue up 36.9% to Rs 12,310 crore Vs Rs 8,993 crore

EBITDA At Rs 1,753 crore Vs Rs 832 crore

EBITDA Margin At 14.2% Vs 9.2%

Other Income At Rs 243 crore Vs Rs 149 crore

The stock is trading at Rs 387.5, accounting for gains of 10% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 352.4. This comes on the back of the company's stellar Q4FY26 earnings, where profit doubled on a year-on-year basis.

ALSO READ: BHEL Stock Reaches Upper Circuit After Profit Doubles In Q4

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