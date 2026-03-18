Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Iran Conflict Fallout: Cabinet Poised To Clear BHAVYA To Cushion Supply Chain Shocks

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the BHAVYA industrial scheme amid US-Iran conflict-led global disruptions.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Iran Conflict Fallout: Cabinet Poised To Clear BHAVYA To Cushion Supply Chain Shocks

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the BHAVYA industrial scheme amid US-Iran conflict-led global disruptions, according to people aware of the development.

BHAVYA aligns with the Atmanirbhar push, with the aim to protect the economy from external shocks and imported inflation. It seeks to provide policy support and incentives for core manufacturing sectors, encouraging investments in strategic and emerging industries.

The development comes amid the US, Israel, and Iran conflict, which has led to disruptions in global supply chains and energy markets.


(More to come...)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP In Focus On Final Day Of Subscription - What Investors Should Know

GSP Crop Science IPO GMP In Focus On Final Day Of Subscription - What Investors Should Know

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source