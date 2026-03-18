Iran Conflict Fallout: Cabinet Poised To Clear BHAVYA To Cushion Supply Chain Shocks

The Union Cabinet is expected to approve the BHAVYA industrial scheme amid US-Iran conflict-led global disruptions, according to people aware of the development.

BHAVYA aligns with the Atmanirbhar push, with the aim to protect the economy from external shocks and imported inflation. It seeks to provide policy support and incentives for core manufacturing sectors, encouraging investments in strategic and emerging industries.

The development comes amid the US, Israel, and Iran conflict, which has led to disruptions in global supply chains and energy markets.



(More to come...)

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