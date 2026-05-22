Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers And Gusty Winds Across State

Pre-monsoon showers are set to intensify across large parts of Karnataka over the coming week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Bengaluru and several interior districts.

According to the forecast from IMD's meteorological centre in Bengaluru on May 21, conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal during the next two to three days. A trough extending from the central Bay of Bengal to Tamil Nadu is also influencing weather activity across southern India.

Rainfall during the past 24 hours was reported at isolated places across Karnataka, with Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district recording the highest rainfall at 5 cm. Sira in Tumakuru and Thondebhavi in Chikkaballapura received 2 cm each, while parts of Bengaluru also witnessed light showers.

The weather office has issued a heavy rain alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Ramanagara districts on May 22. These districts are likely to witness heavy thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

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Similar conditions are expected to continue over parts of South Interior Karnataka through the weekend. Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts are likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds on May 23, while Tumakuru, Mandya and Hassan have been placed under a heavy rainfall warning for May 24.

Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts are among the regions likely to receive rain and thundershowers over the coming days, along with Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru.

The IMD said Bengaluru city is likely to experience generally light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on May 23. Heavy rain accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph is likely in some parts of the city during the subsequent 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures in Bengaluru are expected to remain around 33℃ and 22℃, respectively, on May 23 and 24.

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Several northern districts, including Raichur, Koppal, Gadag, Bagalkote, Yadgir and Kalaburagi, are also expected to witness light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of up to 60 kmph over the next five days. However, dry weather is likely to prevail over many remaining parts of North Interior Karnataka.

In coastal Karnataka, including Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are forecast at isolated to scattered places till May 27.

Bidar remained the hottest place in the state on Thursday, recording a maximum temperature of 41.8℃. Kalaburagi also remained hot at 41.3℃, while several districts in North Interior Karnataka continued to experience above-normal temperatures.

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