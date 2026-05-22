IMD Issues Orange Alert For Andhra Pradesh: Heatwave And Thunderstorms Likely Till May 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next three days, warning of thunderstorms and lightning activity. It said that during this period, heatwave conditions are likely to occur at one or two places in coastal areas.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places,” the IMD shared in its bulletin for Friday, warning about districts such as Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Eluru and West Godavari, among others. The Met has placed these districts on an orange alert till tomorrow, expecting continued thunderstorms and lighting.

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IMD issued a yellow alert for other districts of Andhra Pradesh such as Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, and other north coastal regions. It warned that these places may experience “strong winds with gusty speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places,” till May 25.

Similarly, in south coastal districts, the weather agency has issued an orange alert till May 25 for NTR District, Prakasam, SPSR Nellore, warning of “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places.”

IMD has sounded a yellow alert for Bapatla, Guntur, Kurnool, Krishna, among others till May 25, warning about strong winds.

AP Day-Wise IMD Weather Prediction:

May 22: Severe Heatwave likely at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

May 23: Severe Heatwave likely at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

May 24: Heatwave likely at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at Isolated places over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 50-60Kmph likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely at isoalted places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam.

May 25: Heatwave likely at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema. Strong winds with gusty speed reaching 50-60 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema.

May 26: Heat wave likely at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

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