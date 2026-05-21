Paytm Block Deal: Rs 960-Crore Stake To Change Hands; Elevation Capital Among Sellers

Stake worth up to Rs 960 crore of Paytm's parent company One 97 Communications Ltd. is set to be offloaded by vendors on Friday, according to sources. The expected setllement date is May 25.

The sellers include Saif III Mauritius Company Ltd., Saif Partners India IV Ltd. and Elevation Capital V Ltd. The placement agent for the deal is Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt.

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The floor price for the offer has been fixed as Rs 1,120.65 apiece, amounting to a 3% discount to the previous closing price of Rs 1,155.30 on the BSE as of May 21.

The total offer size is about 8.6 million shares, representing around 1.3% of the firm's total outstanding shares. The offer is valued at approximately Rs 964 crore or about $100 million based on the offer floor price.

Paytm Q4 Results

Paytm's net profit for the fourth quarter of financial year 2026 slipped 18.2% sequentially, according to the results declared earlier this month. In the preceding quarter, the bottom-line had surged as payments volume shot up during the festive season.

The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 184 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 225 crore in the previous quarter. On the other hand, revenue from operations went up 3.2% to Rs 2,264 crore from Rs 2,194 crore in the third quarter.

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Its Ebitda or (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) slipped 5.4% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 156 crore, and margin narrowed to 5.8% from 7.1% quarter-on-quarter.

On Thursday, shares of saw a 0.18% uptick to Rs 1,155.60 on the NSE, whereas the benchmark Nifty 50 settled flat.

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