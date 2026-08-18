Milky Mist IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Price And Gain Based On Latest GMP

Shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. will list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 18. Ahead of its listing, Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today stood at Rs 19.7, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 159.7 per share and a potential 14.07% premium over the upper price band of Rs 140.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

With the shares set to debut today, investors are closely tracking the latest GMP to gauge the potential listing premium after the IPO was subscribed 56.12 times.

Milky Mist IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 19.7 on Aug. 18 at 8:00 a.m. and the upper price band of Rs 140, the estimated Milky Mist IPO listing price is Rs 159.7 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 14.07% over the issue price.

Milky Mist IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. was oversubscribed 56.12 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 13.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 155.83 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 34.91 times, while retail investors booked their quota 8.41 times.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Details

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 10.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,428 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 89.28 lakh equity shares worth Rs 125 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 1,553 crore. Its price band was fixed at Rs 133–Rs 140 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 107 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,980 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 14.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 496.86 crore).

Funding capital expenditure for manufacturing facility expansion (Rs 469.24 crore).

Deployment of coolers and freezers (Rs 155.31 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Business

Incorporated in 2014, Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. is a packaged food enterprise focused on the processing and marketing of premium value-added dairy products. Its wide-ranging portfolio includes paneer, cheese, curd, butter, ghee, yoghurt, ice cream, and ready-to-cook products, primarily serving consumers across southern India.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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