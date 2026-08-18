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Tube Investments Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish Despite Margin Miss; Sees 24% Upside — Check Target Price

Despite near-term margin headwinds, Tube India offers diversified revenue streams, with steady growth in the core business and CG Power, as well as the optionality of new businesses incubated under the TI-2 strategy, adds the brokerage.

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Tube Investments Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish Despite Margin Miss; Sees 24% Upside — Check Target Price
Tube Investments' Q1 FY27 adj. PAT at Rs 160 crore came in line with MOSL's estimate despite a 70bps miss on Ebitda margin.
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Tube Investments of India Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Despite near-term margin headwinds, Tube Investments of India Ltd. offers diversified revenue streams, with steady growth in the core business (~7% S/A PAT compound annual growth rate over FY26-28E) and CG Power, as well as the optionality of new businesses incubated under the TI-2 strategy.

Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy rating with a target price of ~Rs 3,379 (premised on FY28E SoTP; valuation is based on a 15x PER for the standalone business, valuing the listed subsidiaries at a 35% HoldCo discount).

ALSO READ: Nifty 50 To Non-Nifty Picks: Motilal Oswal's Top Stock Ideas After A 'Picture-Perfect' Q1

Tube Investments' Q1 FY27 adj. PAT at Rs 160 crore came in line with estimate despite a 70 basis point miss on Ebitda margin.

MFD was the worst performing segment, with segmental margins contracting 320 bp YoY.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Tube India Q1.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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