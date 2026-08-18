Tube Investments Q1 Review: Motilal Oswal Remains Bullish Despite Margin Miss; Sees 24% Upside — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Despite near-term margin headwinds, Tube Investments of India Ltd. offers diversified revenue streams, with steady growth in the core business (~7% S/A PAT compound annual growth rate over FY26-28E) and CG Power, as well as the optionality of new businesses incubated under the TI-2 strategy.

Motilal Oswal reiterates its Buy rating with a target price of ~Rs 3,379 (premised on FY28E SoTP; valuation is based on a 15x PER for the standalone business, valuing the listed subsidiaries at a 35% HoldCo discount).

ALSO READ: Nifty 50 To Non-Nifty Picks: Motilal Oswal's Top Stock Ideas After A 'Picture-Perfect' Q1

Tube Investments' Q1 FY27 adj. PAT at Rs 160 crore came in line with estimate despite a 70 basis point miss on Ebitda margin.

MFD was the worst performing segment, with segmental margins contracting 320 bp YoY.

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Mosl Tube India Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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