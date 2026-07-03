Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce New York Wedding Celebration May Cost Up to Rs 191 Crore: Reports

The rumored wedding celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York has become one of the biggest talking points in entertainment circles.

According to multiple media reports, the couple's planned ceremony at Madison Square Garden could reportedly cost between Rs 143 crore and Rs 191 crore, making it one of the most expensive celebrity weddings ever discussed.

Luxury Set-Up Expected for the Celebration

The various aspects of the event could push up the high budgets. Just the high-end lighting was said to cost Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 2.86 crore, while elaborate floral decorations and venue styling are said to be over Rs 9.53 crore, the reports stated.

According to the luxury wedding planner Tracy Taylor Ward, New York was the perfect destination, with "a city that represents everything about Swift's music career and everything about Kelce's sporting career". Madison Square Garden's association with renowned sporting and entertainment events was also cited as a reason for choosing the location.

Social Media Fuels Speculation

Speculation about the the wedding intensified after videos were published online that seemed to be showing preparations inside Madison Square Garden. A baby grand piano was said to be being moved into the premises, while various other pieces of equipment marked "Garden Party" and "GAZ" (thought to mean gazebo) were also visible during the unloading.

Celebrity Guest List Still Unconfirmed

Although no official guest list has been released, many reports have speculated as to some of the famous faces that may be in attendance. Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Suki Waterhouse and Gigi Hadid are all listed.

Additional media reports indicate that the rehearsal dinner was set for July 2, with the wedding expected on July 3. However, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has officially confirmed the ceremony or any of the reported arrangements. In the absence of any confirmation, the reported budget and the scale of the event continue to capture worldwide fan attention.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Is Infosys Trending Amid Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Wedding Rumours?

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