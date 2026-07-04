Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Marry In Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce were married on Friday night in a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden, with a guest list packed with celebrities, athletes and close friends.

The couple exchanged vows at the iconic Midtown Manhattan venue, with actor Adam Sandler serving as the surprise officiant. Following the ceremony, the arena's marquee displayed the message: "JUST&T MARRIED."

According to Swift's publicist Tree Paine, the couple opted against traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen. Swift's brother served as her man of honour, while Kelce's brother, former NFL player Jason Kelce, was his best man.

Swift and Kelce wore custom outfits designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture under creative director Jonathan Anderson. Their footwear was created by Christian Louboutin, while Swift completed her look with Cartier jewellery, as reported by Associated Press.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce New York Wedding Celebration May Cost Up to Rs 191 Crore: Reports

The wedding took place amid intense public interest, with fans gathering outside the arena despite road closures and tight security measures. Guests reportedly surrendered their phones upon entering, helping keep details of the ceremony private.

Among those seen arriving were singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, model Karlie Kloss, and several current and former NFL personalities, including Kareem Hunt, Cooper Kupp and Joe Buck.

Earlier this week, Swift and Kelce donated 26 million to 20 charities across the United States

Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023. Both 36, the singer-songwriter and three-time Super Bowl champion have become one of the world's most closely followed celebrity couples.

The wedding coincided with a busy holiday weekend in New York, which is hosting celebrations tied to the United States' 250th birthday, a parade of tall ships and a FIFA World Cup match in neighbouring New Jersey.

ALSO READ: 'Tacky As Hell' — Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Faces Internet Backlash Over NYC Street Closures

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