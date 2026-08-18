Shankesh Jewellers IPO Day 1: 10 Key Things Investors Should Know

Mumbai-based jewellery wholesaler Shankesh Jewellers is set to launch its Rs 367-crore initial public offering (IPO) on August 18, with the three-day issue scheduled to close on August 20. As investors evaluate the offering, here are 10 key things to know about the IPO.

1. IPO Dates

Shankesh Jewellers Ltd. will launch its initial public offering today, August 18, and the offer closes for subscription on Aug. 20.

2. Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 88-93 per equity share, valuing the company at Rs 1,367 crore at the upper limit.

3. Issue Size

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 2.95 crore equity shares and an offer- for-sale (OFS) of up to 1 crore equity shares. At the upper price band, the issue size will be around Rs 367 crore, while at the lower band it will be around Rs 347 crore.

4. Lot Size And Minimum Investment

Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of 160 shares, translating to a minimum investment of around Rs 14,880 at the upper price band.

5. Anchor Investors

Shankesh Jewellers raised Rs 110.15 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). The anchor allocation included investors such as Tiger Strategies Fund-I, Necta Bloom VCC, Venus Investment VCC, Zeal Global Opportunities Fund, ASAS Global Fund and Uni Growth Fund. There was no allocation to domestic mutual funds, life insurance companies or pension funds in the anchor portion, the circular showed.

6. Shankesh Jewellers Ltd. IPO Day 1 Subscription Status

The Shankesh Jewellers Ltd. IPO has been booked 3% as of Day 1 at 10:10 am.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 0.00 times

Non Institutional Investors: 0.02 times

Retail Individual Investors: 0.04 times

Employee Reserved: 0.00 times

Shankesh Jewellers IPO last GMP is Rs 2 on August 18, 2026 at 9:33 am. With the upper price band of Rs 93.00, Shankesh Jewellers IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 95. The expected percentage gain per share is 2.15%.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Day 1: 10 Key Things Investors Should Know

8. Proceeds Of The Issue

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for repayment or pre-payment of borrowings, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

9. About the Company

Shankesh Jewellers as a Mumbai-based B2B gold jewellery company with over three decades of experience in handcrafted jewellery. The company designs, sources and supplies gold jewellery to retailers across India and follows an asset-light model by outsourcing manufacturing to skilled karigars. Shanti Gold International, Sky Gold and Diamonds are the other listed peer in the sector.

10. Listing Date

Shares of Shankesh Jewellers are proposed to be listed on both the BSE and NSE on August 25.

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