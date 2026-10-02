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Asian Games 2026: India's Sepaktakraw Team Lose To Japan In Semi-Final, Wins Historic Bronze

India's medal came after an unbeaten run in the group stage, where the team topped Group A.

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Asian Games 2026: India's Sepaktakraw Team Lose To Japan In Semi-Final, Wins Historic Bronze
India's Sepaktakraw team.
Photo Source: @kiren.rijiju/Instagram

India added another bronze medal to its Asian Games 2026 tally on Friday after the men's sepaktakraw quadrant team lost 0-2 to hosts Japan in the semifinal.

The Indian team went down at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium, with Japan winning the two sets 15-12 and 15-13.

India fought hard in both sets but could not get past the Japanese team in the crucial stages. Japan took the opening set 15-12 before closing out the second 15-13 to seal its place in the gold medal match.

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India had topped Group A, winning all their matches to reach the semi-finals unbeaten. India had earlier won each of their Group A matches to top the group, beating Laos (2-0), Vietnam (2-0) and a comeback victory against Myanmar (2-1).

Meanwhile, Japan had taken second spot in Group B after losing their first match against Indonesia by 1-2. The hosts beat Singapore and Korea to reach the semifinals.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Women's team lost 0-2 to Thailand in their Preliminary Group A match. Thailand took the first set 15-10 and were even more in control in the second, winning 15-4.

Despite the semifinal defeat, India secured the bronze medal for reaching the last four.

The Indian contingent is enjoying a strong day at the Asian Games so far on Friday. With this bronze medal, India has now won its sixth medal of the day, taking its overall tally at the Games to 72 medals. The haul includes 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals.

For India, the sepaktakraw campaign ended with a bronze, while Japan advanced to the final with a chance to fight for the gold medal.

ALSO READ | Gold Again! India Beat China, Match World Record In Asian Games Women's Compound Archery Final

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