Google Plans To Move Pixel Production Away From China Amid Washington-Beijing Tensions: Report

Google is reportedly planning to end production of its Pixel devices in China from 2027, shifting manufacturing of smartphones, smartwatches and wireless earbuds entirely to other countries, according to a Nikkei Asia report. The move is part of Google's broader strategy to diversify its supply chain and reduce exposure to geopolitical and trade-related risks linked to China.

The move comes amid continuing tensions between Washington and Beijing and growing efforts by global technology companies to diversify their supply chains. While China has historically played a major role in assembling Pixel devices, Google's expanding production capabilities elsewhere indicate a long-term shift in its manufacturing strategy.

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The company has reportedly informed suppliers that Pixel production should be carried out outside China from 2027, with Vietnam and India emerging as its key manufacturing hubs. Sources cited in the report said the company's successful production of high-end Pixel smartphone models in Vietnam gave its leadership greater confidence to establish the 2027 relocation timeline.

Google has been gradually moving Pixel production away from China for several years. India is also playing an increasingly significant role, with Google expanding local production to include more advanced Pixel models while targeting the country as a major growth market.

The planned shift would make Google the second major smartphone manufacturer after Samsung to significantly move production away from China, according to the report. The broader trend reflects growing efforts among global technology companies to build more geographically diversified and resilient supply chains.

Despite rising component costs, Google reportedly expects Pixel smartphone shipments to grow by 8-10% this year, compared with around 12 million units shipped in 2025. The company is also reportedly seeking to manage rising memory costs by combining purchases for its cloud-computing operations and smartphone business. This could strengthen its bargaining position with major memory suppliers, including Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix.

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If the reported timeline holds, 2027 could mark the completion of Google's Pixel manufacturing transition out of China, with Vietnam and India becoming the company's primary production centres for its growing hardware business.

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