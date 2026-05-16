Elon Musk Slams Casting Choices In Christopher Nolan's Upcoming Epic 'The Odyssey'

Elon Musk has once again sparked controversy online after sharply criticising the casting choices in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic The Odyssey.

Musk accused the acclaimed director of prioritising diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) considerations over artistic merit in the film's casting. He further alleged that Nolan was making such casting decisions to improve the movie's chances during the Academy Awards season.

Elon Musk Criticizes Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Casting

On May 15, the Tesla founder posted a tweet about the DEI requirements to Academy Awards eligibility, arguing that films should be judged purely on making the best movie rather than DEI criteria.

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He then directly accused Nolan in another post, writing, "Chris Nolan desecrated the Odyssey so that he would be eligible for an Academy Award …"

Elon Musk also responded to a post by conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who wrote, "Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is “the most beautiful woman in the world.” But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave “the most beautiful woman” role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age." Musk replied to it, writing, "True."

He has agreed with several other posts criticizing Lupita's casting as Helen of Troy. In another post, a user questioned, "Why is Christopher Nolan like many other directors so keen to race swap white characters?" To this, Musk replied, "He wants the awards," and continued his stance on Nolan casting actors to win awards.

Musk has also previously objected to other reported castings, including trans actor Elliot Page in a role related to Achilles. He replied to a post by Unheard that reported Elliot Page might play Achilles, and wrote, "One of the dumbest and twisted things I've ever heard."

His remarks and reposts on this topic have triggered widespread debate on social media, with supporters praising him for speaking out against 'woke' Hollywood practices, while some have accused him of promoting racist and transphobic views.

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The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Zendaya as Athena, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous, is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Christopher Nolan is directing the project on a reported budget of around $250 million, with a scheduled release on July 17, 2026.

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