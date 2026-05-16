'Waiting Since 5 Am': Swatch x AP Launch Descends Into Chaos In Mumbai, Delhi; Event Called Off

What was meant to be a stylish watch launch turned into scenes of chaos and desperation on Saturday as massive, unruly crowds overwhelmed Swatch stores, forcing organisers to cancel launch events in Mumbai and Delhi.

The launch even was organised at Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

This incident joined a growing list of global cities where the debut of the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Pop collection descended into disorder.

In an Instagram story following the chaos, Swatch India said,"In light of safety considerations for both our customers and our staff, the timing of our launch sale has been advanced. Given the level of demand, extended queuing would not have changed the chances of securing a piece."

Videos from the venue showed the situation quickly spiralling out of control, with visitors claiming the event had to be called off after several people allegedly entered from another gate, leading to arguments and scuffles with security guards.

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In one of the viral clips, a visitor claimed that they had been waiting at the event since 5 am, and despite the mall authorities trying their best, the 'animalistic behaviour' of the crowd prompted the closure.

"They broke down a security checkpoint and got abusive and were definitely people paid to be in the queue," a visitor highlighted.

Faced with a rowdy and unmanageable crowd, a frustrated staff member stepped forward to address the sea of people: "We are not animals. The store is not opening today."

Social Media Reacts

As videos of the chaos went viral, social media users were unanimous in their criticism, arguing that better security arrangements should have been put in place for a limited-edition retail drop of this scale and anticipated demand.

"In India, the best option is always an online lottery, followed by a physical sale to those select few," said one user, while another added: "What a letdown, they should have anticipated the rush and organised the event better."

Many pointed to the role of resellers in inflating the frenzy. "I'm sure the majority of them are resellers, no one is actually interested in wearing this watch, easy money, that's it," a third user remarked — a sentiment echoed by watch collectors who noted that resale listings had already appeared online before stores even opened their doors.

Others directed their frustration squarely at the brand's preparedness. "Disheartened to hear @swatch_in was not prepared for the crowd. Retailers and crowd were expected, weren't it? If an orderly queue system had been made with the help of security, it would have been alright, like it is in many countries that have seen much larger crowds," a fourth commenter wrote, pointing to international launches where organised queuing systems had kept similar situations under control.

Beyond the crowds and cancelled launches, some observers offered a sharper reading of what the collaboration actually represented.

Instagram creator Socho.abhi argued that the frenzy was no accident — it was by design. "AP x Swatch was never just a watch collab. It was a luxury brand solving a legal, trademark, hype-cycle, and business-model crisis in one move," she wrote, noting that Audemars Piguet had faced weakened trademark protection for its iconic Royal Oak design in multiple courts, while over 90 per cent of its revenue remained dependent on that single watch family.

By flooding the accessible market themselves through the Swatch collab, she argued, the brand was not diluting its image but strategically rebuilding cultural demand and generating consumer-association evidence for future trademark claims. "When the rules stop protecting your moat, the smartest companies don't defend the old game. They redesign the board entirely," she concluded.

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The Global Phenomenon

The frenzy was not limited to India. Hundreds thronged outside Swatch stores in cities including New York, Singapore and Bangkok, compelling several outlets to cancel the opening ceremony due to overwhelming crowds. In Dubai, the launch was cancelled at both the Dubai Mall and the Mall of the Emirates over crowd safety concerns.

The Royal Pop is the result of a partnership between Swiss luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet, whose Royal Oak sits among the most coveted timepieces in the world, and Swatch, the brand that democratised watch culture in the 1980s. The watches are priced at roughly above Rs 40,000 in India — accessible enough to draw massive crowds, yet carrying the halo of one of horology's most prestigious names.

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