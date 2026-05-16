Fuel Price Hike: Gig Workers Seek Higher Incentives As Quick Commerce Platforms Face Labour Shortage

Gig workers and platform worker associations have raised concerns over rising fuel prices and LPG shortages, urging platform companies and the government to provide better support and relief measures for delivery and service personnel.

The concerns come at a time when quick commerce and home service platforms are grappling with a shortage of workers, particularly in South India, affecting delivery timelines and customer experience across several cities, according to industry sources.

Gig worker associations said rising operational costs are putting pressure on earnings of delivery executives and service workers, many of whom depend on two-wheelers and LPG-powered vehicles for daily operations. Associations have demanded fairer compensation structures, fuel-linked incentives and stronger social security support for gig and platform workers.

The labour shortage, which began in April, has continued for nearly a month and has disrupted operations for companies operating in the fast-growing instant delivery and app-based home services sector.

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According to company sources, the shortage is more severe in South India compared to North India. While customer demand across quick commerce and home services remains strong, worker availability has not been able to keep pace.

“Demand remains healthy, but fulfilment capacity has been impacted because of lower worker availability,” an industry source said.

The shortage has affected delivery timelines as well as turnaround time for home services, leading to some impact on customer experience in key urban markets. However, companies indicated that the overall impact on order volumes remains limited so far because demand continues to remain resilient.

Industry sources attributed the disruption partly to election-related movement of workers and the ongoing LPG crisis in certain regions, which affected mobility and worker participation. Many gig workers temporarily moved back to their hometowns or reduced working hours due to rising fuel expenses and operational uncertainty.

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Quick commerce platforms, which promise deliveries within minutes, are particularly dependent on a steady supply of gig workers to maintain service levels. Similarly, home service platforms rely heavily on technicians, beauty professionals and service staff for timely fulfilment of bookings.

The current labour gap has therefore created pressure on operations, especially during peak hours and in high-demand localities.

Gig worker associations have now sought greater engagement from both platform companies and policymakers. They are demanding better financial support, transparent payout structures, higher incentives during periods of fuel inflation and stronger welfare protections for workers associated with digital platforms.

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Platforms, meanwhile, are taking measures to improve worker availability through accelerated onboarding, incentive-led hiring and flexible payout mechanisms. Companies are also attempting to improve retention of workers amid increasing competition for gig labour across sectors.

Industry executives expect the situation to gradually stabilise over the next two to three weeks as labour movement normalises and onboarding efforts begin yielding results.

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