Only Third Time In History: All Four World Cup Semi-Finalists Are Former Champions

France, Spain, England, and Argentina are the four teams left in the race for FIFA World Cup 2026 glory, setting up two blockbuster semi-final clashes between four of international football's most decorated nations.

France was the first team to book their place in the last four after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals. Goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé guided the two-time world champions to a third successive World Cup semi-final while ending Morocco's memorable run.

Spain joined them after edging Belgium 2-1 in a thrilling contest. Fabián Ruiz opened the scoring before Charles De Ketelaere levelled for Belgium, but Mikel Merino once again emerged as Spain's hero, scoring a late winner for the second consecutive knockout game to send La Roja into their first World Cup semi-final since winning the title in 2010.

England secured their place after a trail to beat surprise package Norway 2-1. Andreas Schjelderup handed Norway an early lead before Jude Bellingham struck twice to send the Three Lions into their first World Cup semi-final since 2018.

Defending champions Argentina completed the semi-final line-up with a 3-1 extra-time victory over Switzerland. Alexis Mac Allister gave La Albiceleste the lead before Dan Ndoye equalised in the second half. Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez then found the net in extra time to keep Argentina's title defence alive.

The four remaining teams have collectively won seven FIFA World Cup titles, with defending champions Argentina the most successful of the quartet, having lifted the trophy three times.

Their qualification has also produced a rare milestone in World Cup history. This is only the third time in the tournament's 96-year history that all four semi-finalists are former FIFA World Cup champions.

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The first such occasion was at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, when Brazil, Uruguay, Italy and West Germany reached the semi-finals. At the time, Italy were two-time champions after winning the 1934 and 1938 editions, Brazil had claimed back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962, Uruguay had won the inaugural tournament in 1930 before adding a second crown in 1950, while West Germany were the 1954 champions.

Brazil went on to win the tournament, becoming the first nation to lift the World Cup three times. The feat was repeated two decades later at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where West Germany, Argentina, Italy and England made up the final four. By then, West Germany had won two World Cups (1954 and 1974), Argentina had triumphed in 1978 and 1986, Italy were three-time champions following victories in 1934, 1938 and 1982, while England's lone title had come on home soil in 1966.

The 2026 semi-finalists boast seven World Cup titles between them. Spain remain one-time champions after their triumph in 2010, France have lifted the trophy twice (1998 and 2018), England are chasing their first title since 1966, while Argentina enter the last four as the defending champions after securing their third World Cup crown in 2022.

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