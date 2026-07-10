Murder Investigation Begins After Former UK Minister Ann Widdecombe Found Dead

British police have launched a murder investigation following the death of former Conservative minister and ex-Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe, who was found dead at her home in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called by the ambulance service to the property at around 11:40 a.m. BST on July 9, where Widdecombe, 78, was discovered dead with what investigators described as serious injuries.

A forensic examination of the property is underway, and a police cordon remains in place.

Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team said the investigation is in its early stages but is progressing rapidly.

ALSO READ: Siya Goyal, 'Boyfriend' Already Married? New Details Emerge In Shocking Pune Bizman Murder Case

Police said they are seeking to identify and locate a white male believed to be connected to the case.

Authorities have appealed for anyone with information, or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the Haytor Vale area, to come forward while urging the public to avoid speculation.

Widdecombe's management team said they were "absolutely devastated" by the development, describing the past 24 hours as deeply traumatic.

They said they were fully supporting the police investigation and reiterated the family's request for privacy.

ALSO READ : Gurugram Shocker: Wife Shot Dead At Girlfriend's House; Husband Absconds With Lover

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the circumstances surrounding Widdecombe's death were "extremely distressing" and urged the public to allow investigators to carry out their work without speculation.

She said the Home Office stood ready to provide any assistance required by Devon and Cornwall Police.

Widdecombe served as the Conservative MP for Maidstone from 1987 to 2010 and held ministerial roles in John Major's government.

After leaving Parliament, she appeared on television shows including Strictly Come Dancing before later joining the Brexit Party and subsequently Reform UK.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.