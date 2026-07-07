Siya Goyal, 'Boyfriend' Already Married? New Details Emerge In Shocking Pune Bizman Murder Case

The investigation into the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal has taken a significant turn after the police claimed that digital evidence shows that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was already married to her alleged accomplice, Chetan Chaudhary, according to reports.

Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed to his death from the historic Lohagad Fort near Lonavala on June 18, was engaged to Siya Goyal. Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have been arrested in connection with the case.

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According to a report by News18 Marathi, investigators believe that the alleged secret marriage has added a new dimension to what was initially believed to be a love triangle. As per reports, police allege that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly got married around four months ago without informing their families. This allegation is currently a part of the investigation and has not been officially confirmed by police as a proven fact.

Investigators are reportedly examining evidence suggesting Siya and Chetan may have already married before Ketan Agarwal's death. Police have not officially declared that the two were legally married and no court finding has confirmed such a marriage.

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old Pune-based realtor, died after falling from a cliff at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, 2026. The death was initially reported as an accident but later turned into a murder investigation.

The Times of India and NDTV cited that the police claim Ketan was pushed off the cliff by his finaceé, Siya Goyal, with the help of her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Both have been arrested but continue to deny any wrongdoing.

India Today reported that Agarwal and Goyal were engaged and were scheduled to get married later this year.

According to the Pune Rural Police, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired to kill Agarwal so that they could continue their relationship. As reported by the Hindustan Times, investigators allege that Siya did not want to proceed with the wedding but was reluctant to call off the engagement due to family pressure.

Police say that the case is being built primarily on circumstantial and digital evidence. According to the Times of India, investigators have recovered data from three mobile phones and are analysing chats, call records, and other electronic evidence. The publication also reported that officers are attempting to decode alleged secret conversations containing codewords, nicknames and emojis that they believe could shed light on the alleged conspiracy.

Investigators have further alleged that the accused rehearsed the crime on another hill before the incident at the Lohagad Fort. The Times of India reported that the police believe that the pair conducted a trial run before allegedly carrying out the murder. Separately, India.com reported that investigators are examining online searches allegedly made by the accused before the incident as a part of their probe into the planning of the murder.

A Pune court has remanded Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in judicial custody after the expiry of their police custody, according to NDTV. Investigators have also reportedly sought permission to conduct polygraph tests on the accused. Such tests can only be conducted with the consent of the accused and the approval from the court.

Police have also acknowledged that there are no eyewitnesses to the alleged murder. As reported by the Times of India, the prosecution's case currently relies on forensic findings, digital evidence and circumstantial material collected during the investigation.

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