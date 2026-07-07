India-Indonesia Defence Ties Gets Brahmos Boost: Here's What Changed

India is set to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and the indigenous Astra air-to-air missile system to Indonesia. The announcement came after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during former's visit to Jakarta.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen collaboration in port development, healthcare, agriculture, education and disaster management. Defence cooperation emerged as the centrepiece of the visit, with Indonesia set to procure the BrahMos missile system, jointly developed by India and Russia.

They will also acquire India's Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air-missile for its Russian-origin Sukhoi fighter aircraft. The agreement marks another milestone in India's efforts to expand indigenous defence equipment.

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In a joint press interaction, PM Modi said, "In today's era, the supply chain resilience of technology holds great significance. An important agreement was reached to further strengthen the supply chain in the sectors of critical minerals and steel."

"A new beginning is being made in partnerships between our companies regarding stainless steel and rare-earth magnets," Modi added.

PTI reported that India and Indonesia have also agreed to jointly develop the strategically located Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project.

"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership we forged in 2018 is taking a new flight today. We are taking important steps forward in every sector - development, security, technology, culture, and education," Modi said in his media statement following the talks.

"I am confident that a golden chapter of India-Indonesia partnership begins today," he said.

The prime minister said he believes that growing trust between India and Indonesia is playing a major part in strengthening the bilateral defence, security, and maritime cooperation.

Today, India and Indonesia reached an agreement aimed at strengthening defence exchanges, improving disaster management, and fostering industrial cooperation, he stated.

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Modi also announced the decision to set up a campus of the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB) in Indonesia.

"We are delighted that India's UPI is set to integrate with Indonesia's payment system. This will boost both ease of doing business and ease of travel," he said.

Both the countries also agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of blue economy, maritime trade and port development. The prime minister also conferred with the Indonesian president on a wide range of global issues, including the situation in West Asia.

"In this era of global turmoil, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before," Modi said.

"On the issue of Palestine, we support the Two-State Solution and long-term peace," the Prime Minister concluded.

(With inputs from PTI).

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