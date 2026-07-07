SBI Manager's Salary Revealed In Form 16; Viral Post Highlights Difference Between Gross, Net Pay

A social media post featuring the Form 16 document of a State Bank of India Scale-3 Manager has sparked a debate over the difference between gross salary, deductions and actual take-home income. The document, shared on social media platform X, showed an annual gross salary of Rs 35,24,315.88 for the financial year 2025-26.

The viral post claimed that the employee joined SBI as a Probationary Officer around eight years ago and was later promoted to the position of Scale-3 Manager. The salary figure surprised many users online, with discussions focusing on the financial stability and lifestyle benefits associated with public sector banking jobs.

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However, the social media user who shared the document clarified that the Rs 35.24-lakh figure shown in Form 16 does not represent the employee's regular monthly income. The amount includes additional components such as Leave Fare Concession encashment and leave encashment, which are paid periodically and can increase the annual gross figure for a particular financial year.

The discussion also highlighted the difference between gross salary, Cost to Company and actual take-home pay. According to the explanation shared online, the employee's monthly in-hand salary is reduced after several deductions, including income tax, National Pension System contributions, Employees' Provident Fund contributions and repayments towards loans.

Bank employees often avail themselves of internal loan facilities for housing, vehicles and other requirements. The corresponding Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) are deducted directly from salaries, further reducing the amount credited to their accounts each month.

The viral post led to mixed reactions on social media. While some users argued that focusing only on the Rs 35 lakh gross figure creates a misleading impression about an employee's actual earnings, others pointed out that even after deductions, such a salary remains significantly higher than average incomes.

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