Akasa Air Seeks Funds As Iran War Drives Up Costs

Akasa Air is looking to raise 10.5 billion rupees ($110 million) through equity and debt, people familiar with the matter said, as India's youngest airline seeks funds to overcome challenges brought on by the Iran war. The airline has approached existing as well as two new investors to raise about 8 billion rupees through equity, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. It is also in talks with state-run banks for at least 2.5 billion rupees in debt, they said, under an India government credit line for carriers hit by the conflict. Akasa, which began operations in August 2022 and is owned by SNV Aviation Pvt., raised funds from investors in June last year based on market conditions that later shifted after the conflict between Iran and the US. The war triggered flight disruptions and a surge in jet-fuel prices - which accounts for about 40% of an airline's operating costs - creating fresh financial pressure. Its need for additional capital reflects the broader strain facing both Indian and global carriers. Tata Group-owned Air India Ltd. recently reported its highest-ever loss and is seeking funds from its founders, including Singapore Airlines Ltd. Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd. is separately in talks with banks to raise as much as 5 billion rupees as part of the government's credit program, local media reported. ALSO READ: Fluctuating Airfares: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Detail Existing Rules Within 14 Days For the equity portion, Akasa's existing owners will contribute 5 billion rupees and the remainder will come from one Asian investor and one American investor, said the people. While Akasa did not directly comment on its fundraising plans, the company said it looks forward to availing the benefits of the government's credit line, "as appropriate, to further strengthen our growth plans." SNV Aviation's shareholders include Akasa's founder and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube, the family of the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a private equity fund overseen by 360 ONE Asset Management and other investors. Despite the war-induced headwinds, Akasa has been the only airline to meaningfully expand its operations in the local market. While industry capacity dropped 6% in March and April, the Mumbai-based carrier increased flights by 13.2% compared with a year earlier. Akasa, which operates a fleet of 40 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes, announced last month that its operating revenue increased 37% in the year ended March 31. This was supported by a 30% growth in capacity measured by available-seat-kilometers. The airline also announced plans to increase capacity by 30% during the current financial year ending March 31, 2027, Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel told reporters last month. ALSO READ: DGCA Issues Warning Letter To IndiGo For Non-Compliance With Dangerous Goods Handling Norms