'We Just Do AI, Nothing Else': Fractal Analytics' Srikanth Velamakanni On Its AI-First Bet

Fractal Analytics is positioning itself as a pure-play artificial intelligence company distinct from traditional IT services firms, betting on three AI-led opportunities to power its next phase of growth.

Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive and Executive Vice-Chairman Srikanth Velamakanni, while in a conversation with NDTV Profit, pushed on how much of Fractal's business was genuinely AI-driven versus riding the industry-wide trend of bundling AI into every offering.

"When people say that AI is part of every deal, you're talking of a general tech-services answer to that question," he said, noting that most such companies were essentially "building the engineering backbone of the organisation" and using AI to do so.

Fractal, he said, operates differently, "We are an AI-first company. We just do AI. We do nothing else." He described the firm's core business as "powering decisions for companies" — helping them improve growth rates, understand customers and profitability levers, and boost operational effectiveness.

Classical, Generative And Agentic AI Are Blurring Together

Velamakanni said Fractal's roots lay in "classical AI," using structured data to improve decision-making, and that this remains central to its business. But he said the boundaries between AI categories were increasingly dissolving.

"You have agentic AI in everything, right? You have to add agentic AI in the way you solve problems," he said, citing Fractal's in-house data science agent — originally called PyEvolve and now rebranded Cogentech Data Science — as an example of a tool that functions as an agent while solving data science problems.

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"You will see the blurring of these boundaries between classical AI, Gen AI, and agentic AI. From our vantage point, it's all AI," he said.

Three AI 'Vectors' Underpinning Growth Strategy

Velamakanni said Fractal had reorganised itself around three broad opportunities.

The first is AI-led transformation, which he described as potentially a "multi-trillion-dollar opportunity" as companies reimagine workflows and business processes with AI.

The second is building AI foundations — the "knowledge layer, the context layer, the ontology layer" that organisations need before undertaking transformation.

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The third is helping companies "reimagine work and workforce with AI."

"These are the big three opportunities in front of us," he said, adding that better execution across all three verticals was expected to drive growth higher going forward — a goal Velamakanni had earlier flagged as a target of "growth that exceeds 30% overall," even as the company does not issue formal guidance.

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