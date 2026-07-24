Fractal Analytics Shares Fall 6% After Q1 Results As Net Profit Drops

Fractal Analytics shares fell 6% on Friday after the artificial intelligence and analytics company reported a sharp sequential decline in its June-quarter profit and operating earnings.

The stock was trading at Rs 815 per piece on NSE around 10.40 am today, after declining 5.61% from its previous close at Rs 861.45.

Investors tracked the contraction in profitability and margins even as the company recorded modest revenue growth during the quarter.

Net Profit Contracted 37%

Fractal Analytics' consolidated net profit declined 37% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 74.2 crore in the first quarter, compared with Rs 117.8 crore in the March quarter.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 3% sequentially to Rs 912.5 crore from Rs 886.3 crore in the previous quarter.

Along with net profit, the company's operating performance also weakened during the period. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) fell 27.9% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 94.3 crore, compared with Rs 130.7 crore in the preceding three months.

Even the operating margin contracted sharply during the June quarter, reflecting pressure on profitability despite the increase in revenue.

The Ebit margin stood at 10.3% in the June quarter, down from 14.7% in the previous quarter. That represents a sequential contraction of 440 basis points.

The combination of lower profit, weaker operating earnings and margin compression weighed on investor sentiment following the quarterly results.

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Fractal Analytics Share Price Movement

The stock of this analytics company had been under pressure since the beginning of 2026 but fell sharply over the past month. During the period, the stock declined by over 14.24%, which includes today's loss as well.

The stock traded between Rs 733.7 and Rs 1,118 apiece on the NSE during the past 52 weeks, and as at the end of the previous trading session, the market cap of this company stood at Rs 13,954.1 crore.

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