PVR INOX Gains Over 4% As Multiplex Chain Returns To Profit, Operating Performance Improves

PVR INOX Ltd. shares gained over 4% on Friday for the second consecutive session after the multiplex operator returned to profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, supported by higher revenue and a sharp improvement in operating performance.

The stock was trading at a 1,040.1 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 1,007.40. During the period, the equity benchmark index Nifty 50, however, declined over 1%.

Investors are tracking the company's improving profitability, stronger margins and content pipeline as PVR INOX looks to sustain the momentum in the coming quarters.

Also Read: PVR INOX Q1 Results: Share Price Jumps 5% As Multiplex Operator Swings To Profit, Revenue Up 12% YoY

PVR INOX Q1 Results at a Glance

PVR INOX posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 56.5 crore for the June quarter, compared with a net loss of Rs 54.5 crore a year ago.

Revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,622 crore, while Ebitda jumped 31% to Rs 529 crore. Ebitda margin expanded to 32.6% from 27.9%, reflecting stronger operating performance.

Other income, however, fell to Rs 26 crore from Rs 32 crore a year earlier.

Premium Formats See Strong Demand

PVR INOX is also witnessing strong consumer demand for event-driven films and premium cinema formats.

Executive Director of PVR INOX, Sanjiv Kumar Bijli, while speaking to NDTV Profit, said The Odyssey recorded more than one million admissions during its opening weekend.

Premium formats, including IMAX and other large-screen offerings, registered the highest occupancy levels. Strong demand also prompted the multiplex operator to add early-morning, late-night and additional shows across several locations.

Content Pipeline In Focus

The multiplex chain remains optimistic about its upcoming content slate, with advance interest for releases including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jana Nayagan, The India Story and Attack on Titan: The Movie – The Last Attack.

PVR INOX also highlighted changing audience preferences, with Hollywood blockbusters continuing to generate strong footfalls while Indian films remain a key driver of theatrical demand. Anime, meanwhile, is emerging as a growing category with appeal across age groups.

Share Price Movement

The stock has been gaining steadily over the past month, rising over 5%, including today's rally as well.

The market cap of the company stood at Rs 10,241.27 crore at the end of the preceding trading session, while the stock is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 36.32 times.

Also Read: PVR INOX Returns To Profit In Q1; Sees Momentum From 'The Odyssey', Bets On Strong Content Pipeline

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