Bank of Baroda Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, Earnings Call, What To Watch

Bank of Baroda will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Thursday, with investors closely watching loan growth, net interest margins (NIM), asset quality and management commentary after the PSU lender reported a record quarterly profit in the March quarter. As India's second-largest public sector bank by market capitalisation, the lender will also be in focus for its outlook on credit demand and margin trends amid the changing interest rate environment.

Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Bank of Baroda has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on July 24 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

The lender is expected to announce its June quarter earnings after market hours on July 24.

Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely track Bank of Baroda's June quarter earnings for signs of sustained profit growth, asset quality trends, loan and deposit growth, and management commentary on credit demand and margin outlook.

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Loan growth

Deposit growth

Asset quality (GNPA & NNPA)

Credit cost

Slippages

Provisioning

Management guidance

Bank of Baroda Q1: Earnings Call

Following the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, Bank of Baroda has scheduled an analysts' meeting on July 24 from 6 p.m. onwards. During the meeting, the lender's management is expected to discuss the Q1FY27 financial performance, key business highlights, and respond to queries from analysts and investors.

Bank of Baroda Share Price History

Shares of Bank of Baroda fell 1.69% over the last five trading sessions. The stock has declined 14.70% in the past month and 20.12% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 17.44%, while it has gained 2.22% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 325.50 on the NSE on Feb. 26, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 230.81 on Aug. 29, 2025.

Bank of Baroda Q1 Results: Trading Window

The bank also informed investors that the trading window for dealing in its securities for designated persons will re-open from July 27. It has been closed since July 1.

Bank of Baroda Q4FY26 Results:

In the fourth quarter of financial year 2026, the bank delivered its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 5,616 crore (+11.2% YOY). The net profit for the financial year also crossed a milestone of Rs 20,000 crore and stood at Rs 20,021 crore.

Operating Profit for the quarter rose by 11.5% YoY and stood at Rs 9,069 crore. Return on Equity (ROE) stood at 17.27% for Q4FY26, while Return on Assets (ROA) was 1.15% for Q4FY26.

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