'Health, Energy, Success': Italy's Giorgia Meloni Extends Birthday Wishes To Modi

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

In a post on X, Meloni shared her birthday message for Modi. “Happy birthday to my friend Narendra Modi, to whom I wish health, energy, and success,” Meloni wrote.

She added that Italy and India continue to strengthen their deep bond of friendship and work together to build a future of cooperation and prosperity for both nations.

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Modi met Meloni in Rome in May 2026 during the final leg of his five-nation global tour. The two leaders held official talks at Villa Pamphili in Rome on May 20, 2026, focusing on trade, defence, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

During the meeting, India and Italy elevated their bilateral relations to a Special Strategic Partnership. The two countries also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent for cooperation in defence product co-design and co-production. Both leaders agreed to designate 2027 as the "Year of Culture and Tourism between India and Italy".

Earlier this month, Modi congratulated Meloni on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in Italy's postwar history and wished her continued success in the years ahead. He also appreciated Meloni's efforts to strengthen the Special Strategic Partnership between India and Italy.

Apart from Meloni, other world leaders including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, have also wished Modi on his birthday.

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