Lust Stories 3 Release: Recap, Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Anthology Film?

Lust Stories 3 brings together an ensemble of filmmakers and actors to present different perspectives on human connections.

Recap

The Lust Stories franchise began with its first film in 2018, which premiered on Netflix. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, the film explored love, intimacy, sex and relationships through different characters and situations. The cast included Radhika Apte, Akash Thosar, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Sanjay Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The franchise returned with Lust Stories 2 in 2023. R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh and Amit Ravindernath Sharma directed the four segments, featuring actors such as Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kajol, Angad Bedi, Amruta Subhash and Tillotama Shome. The second instalment continued the series' focus on relationships, desire and intimacy through a new set of characters.

ALSO READ: Lee Cronin's The Mummy OTT Release: Plot, Cast, When, Where To Watch Horror Film?

Plot

Lust Stories 3 brings together four separate stories about love, desire, intimacy and modern relationships. Each segment follows different characters and situations, showing how emotions, attraction and personal choices shape their lives. The makers have not revealed the individual plotlines yet, keeping the details of each story under wraps.

Directors And Cast

Lust Stories 3 features Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj as the four directors.

Motwane's segment reportedly stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee, while Shakun Batra's story features Ali Fazal and Radhika Madan. Kiran Rao's segment includes Gurfateh Pirzada and newcomer Sana Thampi, whereas Vishal Bhardwaj's story stars Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara. The production is backed by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

When, Where To Watch?

Lust Stories 3 is set to premiere globally on September 18, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Waiting Hai OTT Release: Cast, Plot, Episodes, When, Where To Watch Series?

Watch Trailer Here:



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.