New Dubai Law Tightens Room-Sharing Regulations: What Indian Migrants Should Know

Regulations governing shared accommodations throughout the emirate will be tightened under Dubai's new shared housing law, which is anticipated to take effect on August 26, 2026.

The law establishes more stringent guidelines for unofficial room rentals, necessary permits for shared housing, occupancy restrictions, and harsher fines for infractions, but it does not outlaw roommates or apartment sharing.

Understanding the new framework will be essential for many Indians who live and work in Dubai and sometimes share housing to save rental expenses, according to a report by Business Today.

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But there is a catch!

Living in a shared apartment or villa with friends, relatives, or coworkers is not prohibited by Dubai Law No. (4) of 2026. The agreement must, however, abide by both the new shared housing requirements and the applicable tenancy rules.

The informal practice of renters renting out bedrooms or bed spaces to third parties without the required authorisation is what the law addresses. The fact that renters cannot independently sell out a room or a portion of their apartment in exchange for rent without the landlord's written approval is one of the most significant clauses.

Renting out a portion of a rented home is regarded as subletting under Dubai's tenancy laws. This is only allowed if the landlord provides written consent or the tenancy agreement expressly permits it.

For instance, a renter renting a one-bedroom flat must first get the landlord's written consent before bringing in another person to split the rent. A violation of the tenancy agreement could result from failing to do so.

Additionally, the new law establishes a formal regulatory framework for shared accommodations. According to rules established by the Dubai Land Department and other pertinent agencies, apartments and villas used as shared accommodation would need an official authorisation from Dubai Municipality.

Properties must fulfil requirements for building safety, maximum occupancy, minimum living space per resident, and sufficient shared facilities to be eligible for a permit.

Although owners can choose a two-year permit, permits are normally valid for one year. Applications for renewals must be filed at least thirty days before the permit's expiration.

Only property owners or authorised, licensed establishments are permitted to lease shared accommodations, according to the law. Individual rooms, bedrooms, or sections of an apartment cannot be independently rented out by tenants.

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Three ways shared housing can be provided: directly by the property owner, through a business that leases the property from the owner and then rents it to tenants, or through a licensed establishment that manages the property on the owner's behalf.

Authorities may suspend or cancel permits and take enforcement action against properties that do not comply with the new laws in addition to imposing financial fines.

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