Business Boom Amid War: Dubai Sees 30% Jump In New Company Registrations

Dubai's status as a global financial hub continued to strengthen despite geopolitical tensions in the Gulf, with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) reporting a 30% rise in new company registrations in the 12 months ended June, Reuters reported.

According to a DIFC statement, the financial centre attracted 2,318 new active registered companies during the period. Of these, 1,506 companies joined in the first half of 2026, marking a 39% year-on-year increase.

The latest figures come even as the ongoing U.S.-Iran conflict has heightened uncertainty across the region, highlighting the resilience of Gulf financial centres as governments continue efforts to diversify their economies.

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The total number of active registered companies operating from DIFC has now crossed 10,000. Regulated financial services firms increased 16% over the year to 1,134, while wealth and asset management firms rose 35% to 592. Banking and capital markets firms also expanded, growing 13% to 327, according to the DIFC.

"We are seeing strong momentum across every major segment of the financial services industry, supported by increasing client expansion, innovation activity and investment flows," Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said in a statement.

Among the firms establishing operations at the financial centre during the first half of 2026 were Allianz Trade Middle East, Arrowpoint Investment Partners, and the Bank of Canada, the DIFC said.

Separately, Reuters reported last week that alternative asset manager Blackstone is planning to open an office at the Dubai financial hub, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said a fresh round of talks with Iran could yield a deal, but warned that Washington was prepared to resume military action if negotiations collapsed.

He made the comments while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday night. "Iran took a beating over the last 14 days and they asked us very nicely, please stop. Let's meet," Trump said.

"And that's what we are right now. We'll see what happens. If we don't make a deal, we go back to the same thing," he added.

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