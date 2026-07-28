Trump Rejects Netanyahu's Objections To Turkey F-35 Deal: 'Nobody Tells Me What To Sell'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed aside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public opposition to a potential sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey.

Trump defended the NATO ally in blunt terms just a day before he is set to meet Netanyahu at the White House.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "Nobody tells me what we should be selling," describing Turkey as a "tremendous ally" that has done a "very good job" in regional matters, including Syria.

He added that Turkey is "not a big fan of Israel, not a great fan of Bibi. But they've been great for me," a remark offering insight into how he weighs his foreign policy decisions.

Trump also praised Ankara's military strength, calling Turkey a "very powerful country" with a "tremendous military".

On his broader ties with Netanyahu, Trump indicated the two remained largely aligned despite differences over the Turkey issue, saying they have "a little difference but [are] pretty close."

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The remarks come after Netanyahu told CNN earlier this month that he had personally urged Trump against the sale, warning it would "destroy the power balance in the Middle East."

Netanyahu had argued that supplying Ankara with America's most advanced fighter jet "doesn't make Turkey a friendly state to the United States," going as far as describing Turkey as "a regime that's infected with the Muslim Brotherhood, which hates the United States."

Turkey was suspended from the F-35 programme in 2019 during Trump's first term after Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 missile defence system raised US security concerns.

Trump signalled openness to reversing that ban during the NATO summit in Ankara earlier this month, though the State Department has since told Congress that Turkey does not yet meet the conditions required for the sale.

Trump's comments on Monday suggest he remains inclined to move ahead regardless of Israeli objections.

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