Varun Beverages Quarterly Results Today: Time, Interim Dividend, Earnings Call Schedule And Share Price

Varun Beverages Ltd. will announce its Q2CY26 earnings on July 28, with investors closely tracking revenue growth, India beverage volumes, margins, international business performance and the company's decision on a second interim dividend.

Analysts will closely track whether robust summer demand, international expansion and easing input costs helped sustain revenue growth and margins. The April–June quarter is typically Varun Beverages' strongest due to peak summer beverage consumption in India.

Here's everything you need to know about Varun Beverages' Q2CY26 results schedule.

Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Time And Interim Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 21, Varun Beverages said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 28 to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ending June 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a second interim dividend to the shareholders for the financial year 2026. Varun Beverages follows the calendar year as its financial year.

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Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Schedule Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 28 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the results for Q2CY26 with investors and analysts.

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Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: What To Watch Out For

India volume growth versus last year

Realisation per case

Interim Dividend

Gross margin impact from PET resin and sugar prices

South Africa integration and international business performance

Capex and new plant updates

Management commentary on demand in the second half of CY2026

Varun Beverages Share Price Performance

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd. have declined about 1.6% over the past five trading sessions, 10.1% in the past month, 3.2% over the past six months, and 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. Over the past year, the stock has slipped around 6.1%.

It hit a 52-week high of Rs 555.80 on June 17, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 381 on March 23, 2026.

Varun Beverages Quarterly Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 to July 30.

Varun Beverages Q1CY26 Results

The strong first-quarter performance has raised expectations that the company could deliver another quarter of double-digit growth, although investors will closely watch whether margins remain resilient amid evolving input costs.

Varun Beverages reported an 18.34% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 6,721.54 crore in Q1CY26 from Rs 5,680.03 crore in Q1CY25. Net profit jumped 20.15% YoY to Rs 878.71 crore in Q1CY26 from Rs 731.36 crore in Q1CY25.

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