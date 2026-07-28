HUL Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call Schedule. Key Things To Watch, Share Price And More

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), India's largest FMCG company, will announce its Q1FY27 earnings on July 28, with investors closely tracking demand trends, volume growth, margins and management commentary amid evolving rural and urban consumption patterns.

ALSO READ: HUL Q1 Results: Net Profit Drops 3%, Revenue Down 10% YoY

HUL owns some of India's best-known consumer brands across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care and Foods, making its quarterly performance a key indicator of broader consumer demand trends.

Here's everything you need to know about HUL's Q1FY27 results schedule.

Track all the latest Q1 FY27 earnings announcements, management commentary and market reaction in our LIVE blog here -> HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy Q1 Results Live

HUL Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

In an exchange filing dated July 7, HUL said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 28 to consider unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

HUL is unlikely to announce an interim dividend along with its Q1FY27 results. The company had already declared a final dividend of Rs 22 per share for FY26 in April, which turned ex-dividend on June 23, 2026.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Unilever Shares Drop Over 5% After Q1 Results

HUL Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 28 at 4 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

HUL Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Revenue and volume growth

Rural and urban demand trends

Gross and EBITDA margins

Commodity cost impact

Pricing versus volume-led growth

Performance across Home Care, Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, and Foods

Management's outlook for consumer demand and FY27

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Today: HUL, L&T, Suzlon Energy Among 70+ Companies Announcing Earnings

HUL Share Price Performance

Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd. have gained 1.46% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 0.46% over the past month but has declined 9.66% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 6.50%, while it has fallen 9.11% over the past year.

It touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,750 on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 2,022.50 on April 2, 2026.

HUL Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from June 15 until 48 hours after the declaration of results for Q1FY27.

HUL Q4FY26 Results Highlights

In the previous quarter, HUL reported higher revenue and profit, supported by steady demand across its key product categories.

Hindustan Unilever Limited reported a 7.2% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 16,615 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 15,499 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped 21% YoY to Rs 2,994 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 2,475 crore in Q4FY25.

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