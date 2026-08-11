'No Concern For Prosecutorial Harassment': What US Court Said While Tossing Adani Fraud Charges

In a definitive legal victory for the Adani Group, a United States District Court has officially dismissed all securities and wire fraud charges against Chairman Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet S Jaain.

Ruling on a motion brought forward by the US Department of Justice, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis tossed the allegations with prejudice, ensuring that these specific charges cannot be brought against the executives again.

The judge ruled that the compliance statements in the company's financial documents were legally insufficient to sustain any claims of securities fraud. Validating the defense's position, the court's order observed that the corporate pledges were "more akin to statements regarding compliance with general legal obligations than a specific set of criteria on which an investor would reasonably rely in deciding whether to purchase the securities".

Crucially for market and investor sentiment, the court's order officially put an end to speculations surrounding a supposed financial quid pro quo linked to the legal resolution. Reviewing the events leading up to the dismissal, Judge Garaufis explicitly stated in his order that he is "satisfied that Defendant Gautam Adani's $10 billion investment promise was, in fact, a 'non-consideration'" and that the stated legal merits were the "real reasons" the charges were dropped.

Explaining the rationale for dismissing Counts Two, Three, and Four "with prejudice"-a move that permanently bars the US government from refiling these specific charges-the court noted that the defense consented to the resolution and there was no evidence of foul play.

The judge ruled that the record provided "no concern for prosecutorial harassment," or a "cat-and-mouse ploy to keep a defendant constantly under indictment," effectively closing the chapter on the fraud allegations for the conglomerate's top leadership.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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