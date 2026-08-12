Kalyan-Dombivli Shocker: 17-Year-Old Declared Pregnant By Civic Hospital, Private Test Report 'Negative'

A shocking case of alleged medical negligence has been reported at Shastri Nagar Hospital in Kalyan-Dombivli. A 17-year-old girl, who was admitted for treatment related to menstrual issues, was allegedly subjected to a pregnancy test without her parents' consent, NDTV reported.

The hospital reportedly conducted the pregnancy test three times, and the family was told that the girl had tested positive for pregnancy.

Fearing the situation, the family reportedly took the girl to a private hospital for another test. The private hospital test allegedly came as negative, raising serious questions over the testing and medical procedures followed at the civic hospital, as reported by NDTV.

The girl was reportedly treated for her menstrual-related complaint and discharged after being given medication at the private hospital.

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The controversy was raised during a Kalyan-Dombilvili Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Standing Committee meeting, where members reportedly brought the matter to the attention of the municipal commissioner.

Following the complaints, the KDMC commissioner ordered a detailed enquiry into the incident, ABP Majha reported. The report states that the committee members are demanding strict action against the doctors, including possible police complaints, if the inquiry establishes negligence, violation of rules or submission of a false report.

The alleged incident has sparked concerns over patient consent, medical procedures and accountability at civic hospitals.

The inquiry will examine the circumstances surrounding the tests and the conduct of the doctors involved.

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