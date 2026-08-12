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Q1 Results Today: Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals Among 500+ Companies To Announce Earnings On Aug. 12

Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim and Apollo Hospitals are among 500+ companies reporting Q1 FY27 results on Aug. 12. Here are the key things to watch.

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Q1 Results Today: Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals Among 500+ Companies To Announce Earnings On Aug. 12
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More than 500 companies are lined up to release their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 12. The companies will report their financial performance for the April-June quarter, with investors tracking revenue, profit, margins, demand trends and management commentary.

Among the key companies reporting on Aug. 12 are Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals, IRCTC and Lenskart Solutions. Investors will watch revenue growth, margins, order-book execution, demand trends and management commentary for clues on the outlook for FY27.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Tata Motors

  • Revenue and volumes
  • JLR performance
  • India passenger and commercial vehicle sales
  • EBITDA margins
  • Demand outlook
  • Impact of global tariffs/currency movements

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

  • Revenue growth
  • Order book and new order wins
  • Aircraft/helicopter deliveries
  • Defence execution
  • Margins
  • Management commentary on FY27 order pipeline

Grasim Industries

  • Revenue and EBITDA growth
  • Cement performance through UltraTech
  • Building materials
  • Chemicals
  • VSF business
  • Margins and capex outlook

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

  • Occupancy
  • ARPOB
  • Pharmacy growth
  • New bed additions
  • EBITDA margins
  • Healthcare demand

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC)

  • Railway catering volumes
  • Internet ticketing growth
  • Tourism bookings
  • Margins
  • Passenger traffic outlook

Lenskart Solutions

  • Store expansion
  • Same-store growth
  • Revenue growth
  • Margins
  • FY27 expansion outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems

  • Railway order wins
  • Order-book execution
  • Production volumes
  • Margins
  • Working capital
  • Cash flow

Also Read: Q1 Results Updates: Vodafone Idea Swings To Net Loss, Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%

Q1 FY27 Results: Key Things Investors Should Watch

  • Auto: Vehicle volumes, pricing, margins and demand trends.
  • Defence: Order inflows, execution and order-book visibility.
  • Healthcare: Occupancy, ARPOB, pharmacy growth and margins.
  • Railways: Order wins, execution, production, working capital and debt.
  • Consumer: Store additions, same-store growth, volumes and input costs.
  • Energy: LNG volumes, terminal utilisation, margins and gas demand.

Other Companies Reporting Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 12

  • Astral Ltd
  • AIA Engineering Ltd
  • Arvind Ltd
  • Abbott India Ltd
  • Balu Forge Industries Ltd
  • Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
  • DCX Systems Ltd
  • EID Parry India Ltd
  • EMS Ltd
  • Eureka Forbes Ltd
  • GMR Airports Ltd
  • Goodyear India Ltd
  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
  • Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
  • HG Infra Engineering Ltd
  • Hindware Home Innovation Ltd
  • Indo Count Industries Ltd
  • IRCON International Ltd
  • Jyothy Labs Ltd
  • KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd
  • Man Infraconstruction Ltd
  • Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
  • Marksans Pharma Ltd
  • Petronet LNG
  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
  • Sun TV Network Ltd

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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