Q1 Results Today: Tata Motors, HAL, Grasim, Apollo Hospitals Among 500+ Companies To Announce Earnings On Aug. 12

More than 500 companies are lined up to release their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 12. The companies will report their financial performance for the April-June quarter, with investors tracking revenue, profit, margins, demand trends and management commentary.

Among the key companies reporting on Aug. 12 are Tata Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals, IRCTC and Lenskart Solutions. Investors will watch revenue growth, margins, order-book execution, demand trends and management commentary for clues on the outlook for FY27.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Tata Motors

Revenue and volumes

JLR performance

India passenger and commercial vehicle sales

EBITDA margins

Demand outlook

Impact of global tariffs/currency movements

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

Revenue growth

Order book and new order wins

Aircraft/helicopter deliveries

Defence execution

Margins

Management commentary on FY27 order pipeline

Grasim Industries

Revenue and EBITDA growth

Cement performance through UltraTech

Building materials

Chemicals

VSF business

Margins and capex outlook

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise

Occupancy

ARPOB

Pharmacy growth

New bed additions

EBITDA margins

Healthcare demand

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC)

Railway catering volumes

Internet ticketing growth

Tourism bookings

Margins

Passenger traffic outlook

Lenskart Solutions

Store expansion

Same-store growth

Revenue growth

Margins

FY27 expansion outlook

Titagarh Rail Systems

Railway order wins

Order-book execution

Production volumes

Margins

Working capital

Cash flow

Also Read: Q1 Results Updates: Vodafone Idea Swings To Net Loss, Zee Entertainment Profit Falls 47%

Q1 FY27 Results: Key Things Investors Should Watch

Auto: Vehicle volumes, pricing, margins and demand trends.

Defence: Order inflows, execution and order-book visibility.

Healthcare: Occupancy, ARPOB, pharmacy growth and margins.

Railways: Order wins, execution, production, working capital and debt.

Consumer: Store additions, same-store growth, volumes and input costs.

Energy: LNG volumes, terminal utilisation, margins and gas demand.

Other Companies Reporting Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 12

Astral Ltd

AIA Engineering Ltd

Arvind Ltd

Abbott India Ltd

Balu Forge Industries Ltd

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

DCX Systems Ltd

EID Parry India Ltd

EMS Ltd

Eureka Forbes Ltd

GMR Airports Ltd

Goodyear India Ltd

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

HG Infra Engineering Ltd

Hindware Home Innovation Ltd

Indo Count Industries Ltd

IRCON International Ltd

Jyothy Labs Ltd

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd

Marksans Pharma Ltd

Petronet LNG

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

Sun TV Network Ltd

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