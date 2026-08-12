Is $500 Enough To Start Your First Global Investment? Expert Weighs In On GIFT City's Retail Push

GIFT City is seeking to expand access to global investment opportunities for retail investors, with some funds allowing investors to start with around $500 (approximately Rs 47,687.88).

In an interaction with NDTV Profit's Managing Editor Tamanna Inamdar, Saibal Ghosh, Head of Investments & Wealth Solutions, HSBC India said, "retail funds of course are coming on board. You can start with a very small amount of mone including $500 actually to start your first global investment."

He added that GIFT City is democratising access to global investments, making it easier for retail investors to participate in opportunities. The exposure to markets such as US private equity, which was earlier seen as an “esoteric journey”, is increasingly becoming accessible through the GIFT City ecosystem, Ghosh said.

"I think what GIFT is doing is democratizing this entire process. What was otherwise a very esoteric journey of saying that I have exposure to a US private equity market," he said.

ALSO READ: GIFT City Still A 'Toddler', Says MD & CEO Sanjay Kaul. Here's How India's Financial Hub Plans To Go Global

The expert highlighted GIFT City's role in providing access to global portfolios, allowing investors to diversify across asset classes, countries and markets. Indian investors have traditionally accessed global markets through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and stock brokers. However, a portfolio approach involving multiple asset classes and countries has been limited.

GIFT City provides a structure through which investors can access global portfolios while the fund manager and regulatory framework remain within the GIFT IFSC ecosystem, Ghosh mentioned said.

"What has been lacking is a portfolio approach to any of this investment. Portfolio approach only happens when you have fund managers and product advisors who could who could actually create a portfolio for you for you to be able to diversify and reach an objective." he said.

ALSO READ: How Indians Can Use GIFT City To Invest Globally; HSBC India's Sandeep Batra Explains

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.