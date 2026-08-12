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Independence Day 2026: India's Longest-Serving PMs, Presidents & CMs — Who Spent The Most Time In Office?

From Nehru's 16-year run at the Centre to Chamling's 24 years in Sikkim, a look at the leaders who held office the longest as India marks 79 years of independence.

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Independence Day 2026: India's Longest-Serving PMs, Presidents & CMs — Who Spent The Most Time In Office?
Here's a look at India's longest-serving prime ministers, presidents and chief ministers.
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As India marks the 80th independence day on Aug. 15, a look back at the country's political history throws up a handful of leaders whose tenures have defined entire eras — from Jawaharlal Nehru's nation-building years to Pawan Chamling's unbroken quarter-century at the helm of Sikkim.

Here's a look at India's longest-serving prime ministers, presidents and chief ministers.

Prime Ministers

  • Jawaharlal Nehru — 16 years, 286 days (15 August 1947 – 27 May 1964): India's first prime minister remains its longest-serving, having held office continuously from Independence until his death. He steered the country through its formative years, including the drafting of the Constitution and the Non-Aligned Movement.
  • Indira Gandhi — approximately 15 years, 350 days (across two stints, 1966-77 and 1980-84): India's only woman prime minister, she remains the second-longest serving overall, with her tenure including the 1971 war with Pakistan and the 1975-77 Emergency.
  • Narendra Modi — over 12 years and counting (since 26 May 2014): The current prime minister is the longest-serving from a non-Congress party and the first to be re-elected twice after completing two full terms, having overtaken both Vajpayee's and Manmohan Singh's tenures.
  • Manmohan Singh — 10 years (22 May 2004 – 26 May 2014): India's first Sikh prime minister and the only leader after Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term, his tenure is closely associated with the 2005 RTI Act and the 2008 US-India nuclear deal.
  • Atal Bihari Vajpayee — 6 years, 64 days (across three terms, 1996, 1998-99, 1999-2004): The first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term, his tenure saw the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests and the launch of the Golden Quadrilateral highway project.

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Presidents

  • Rajendra Prasad — 12 years, 107 days (26 January 1950 – 13 May 1962): India's first President and the only one to be elected twice, he presided over the country's transition into a republic and set the tradition of political non-partisanship for the office.

Beyond Prasad, the ranking gets crowded as 11 Presidents have each served exactly one full five-year term, making an outright second-to-fifth ranking a virtual tie. Among the more prominent of them:

  • Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — 5 years (1962-1967): A philosopher-statesman and India's first Vice President, he succeeded Prasad and was the first President without a political affiliation.
  • APJ Abdul Kalam — 5 years (2002-2007): Widely known as the "People's President" for his outreach to students and scientists, he was a key architect of India's missile and space programmes before taking office.
  • Pratibha Patil — 5 years (2007-2012): India's first woman President, her tenure was notable for breaking a major gender barrier in the country's highest constitutional office.
  • Pranab Mukherjee — 5 years (2012-2017): A veteran Congress leader and former finance minister, he was known for his sharp constitutional expertise and later received the Bharat Ratna.

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Chief Ministers

  • Pawan Chamling (Sikkim) — 24 years, 165 days (12 December 1994 – 27 May 2019): India's longest-serving chief minister ever, he led the Sikkim Democratic Front through five consecutive terms and is credited with transforming Sikkim into a model state for organic farming.
  • Naveen Patnaik (Odisha) — over 24 years (5 March 2000 – 11 June 2024): The second-longest serving CM in Indian history, he led the Biju Janata Dal through five consecutive terms before losing power in the 2024 Odisha elections.
  • Jyoti Basu (West Bengal) — 23 years, 137 days (21 June 1977 – 5 November 2000): The country's longest-serving CM for over two decades until Patnaik surpassed him, his tenure was marked by sweeping land reforms and decentralised panchayati raj governance.
  • Gegong Apang (Arunachal Pradesh) — approximately 22 years, 8 months (across two spells, 1980-99 and 2003-07): The state's longest-serving CM, his tenure spanned multiple parties and coalition arrangements amid Arunachal Pradesh's shifting political landscape.
  • Lal Thanhawla (Mizoram) — approximately 21-22 years (across three non-continuous terms, 1984-2018): A veteran Congress leader, he served as Mizoram's CM in three separate stints spanning over three decades, reflecting the state's cyclical electoral patterns.

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