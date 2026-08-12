Behari Lal Engineering IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Anand Rathi Report

Here are the 10 things to know before investing

1. IPO Dates

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd.'s IPO opens for subscription today, August 12, 2026, and closes on August 14, 2026.

2. IPO Size

The Rs 301.6 crore IPO comprises of fresh issue of Rs 93 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) of 73.20 lakh equity shares, worth

Rs 208.6 crore.

3. Behari Lal Engineering Price Band

Punjab-based, an integrated iron and steel manufacturing company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 271-285 per share, at a face value of Rs 10 per share.

ALSO READ: Siemens Q1 Review: Margin Weakness Persists; Motilal Oswal Cuts FY27 Estimates — Check New Target Price

4. Lot Size

Investors can bid for a minimum of 52 shares, which translates into a minimum investment of Rs 14,820 at the upper price band.

5. Lead managers

Emkay Global Financial Services, Systematix Corporate Services are the book running lead manager for the issue while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd. is the registrar to the offer.

6. Object of the issue

Funding working capital requirements.

Repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings.

General corporate purposes.

7. About Behari Lal Engineering

Behari Lal Engineering Ltd is an integrated iron and steel manufacturer based in Punjab.

It produces alloy steel products, metal rolls, engineering castings, forging ingots and forged shafts/blocks for industries such as automobiles, steel, mining, infrastructure, power, aerospace & defence, and cement.

8. Financial Performance

Revenue increased to Rs 534 crore in FY26 from Rs 446.1 crore in FY24.

Ebitda rose to Rs 88.9 crore in FY26 from Rs 57.1 crore in FY24.

PAT grew to Rs 64.7 crore in FY26 from Rs 35.8 crore in FY24.

Ebitda margin improved from 12.8% to 16.6% during the period.

9. Strengths

Diversified product portfolio catering to over 10 industries.

Strong customer relationships with 84.7% of FY26 revenue coming from repeat customers.

Integrated manufacturing facilities with high capacity utilization.

Growing exports and increasing focus on customized, value-added products.

10. Key risks

The company remains dependent on the domestic market (91% of FY26 revenue), repeat customers, and steel demand cycles. Raw material price volatility is another major risk.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Anand Rathi Behari Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.