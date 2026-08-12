Godrej Consumer Shares Open 10% Lower After CEO's Sudden Exit — Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s shares are trading under pressure on Wednesday after a surprise leadership change has emerged as a near-term overhang for the stock, with brokerages flagging uncertainty around execution and the company's next phase of strategy.

Shares of Godrej Consumer opened 10% lower at Rs 922.50 apiece, recovering slightly to trade 8.63% lower.

Sudhir Sitapati resigned as managing director and chief executive officer with effect from August 11, according to the company's exchange filing.

The company has appointed Aasif Malbari as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) effective from Aug. 12, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday.

The company has also appointed Vishal Kedia as interim CFO with effect from August 12. Kedia will continue in his existing role as Head of Strategy, FP&A and Investor Relations until a permanent CFO is appointed.

Sitapati's resignation came after more than five years at the helm. In his resignation email, he said GCPL's Q1 FY27 revenue growth had accelerated to 19%, driven by 9% underlying volume growth, and said he believed the task he had set for himself at the company was complete.

Here's what brokerages are saying after Godrej Consumer's CEO change:

JPMorgan

Maintained 'Overweight'; Target Price At Rs. 1,175

Sees the leadership change as a near-term overhang for the stock.

Says execution will be key to rebuilding investor confidence.

Believes the new management's emphasis on better execution could create pressure on valuation multiples and stock performance in the near term.

Goldman Sachs

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price Cut To Rs. 1,175 From Rs. 1,330

Called the CEO change unexpected and said greater clarity is needed on key strategic initiatives.

Said the new management is focused on improving execution in India.

Expects the company to appoint a separate India CEO.

Morgan Stanley

Maintained 'Equal-weight'; Target Price At Rs. 1,204

Views the unexpected CEO change as a material negative for the stock.

Expects downside risk to the stock's valuation multiple.

Citi

Maintained 'Buy'; Target Price At Rs. 1,350

Says the sudden CEO exit is likely to weigh on sentiment, with the focus shifting to execution.

Interprets management's emphasis on 'candor' and 'pace' as a push for greater transparency, sharper accountability and faster execution.

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